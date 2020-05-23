Motorist drove at 202 km ph on 'National Slow Down Day' - Gardaí reveal the details of speeders caught in 24 hours

Two drivers put their lives and the lives at others at risk when they were clocked racing their vehicles at more than 200 km per hour on National Slow Down Day, according to figures revealed by Gardaí.

The top speed clocked was by a motorist on the M50 who was recorded at 202km ph. Another driver on the M8 Cork Dubin motorway was caught speeding at 201 km ph.

Gardaí and GoSafe checked 126,001 vehicles and detected 1,072 speeding on the day of action which was held over a 24 hour period from 7 am on Friday to 7 am on Saturday, May 22 to 23.

Notable detections over the 24 hours:

201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary

202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary

106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin

85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin

128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

MORE DETAILS FROM THE DAY

EVENING UPDATE May 22/23

· 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

· 93km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

· 106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin15 Dublin

· 103km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin17 Dublin

· 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

· 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin24 Dublin

· 82km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N5 Carrownageelaun Tulsk Roscommon

· 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

· 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

· 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Demesne Monasterevin Kildare

· 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh

· 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

· 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R348 Deerpark Ballinasloe Galway

· 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Swords Road Dublin9 Dublin

· 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R111 Mespil Road Dublin4 Dublin

· 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Davitt Road Dublin12 Dublin

· 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Old Airport Road Cloghran Dublin

· 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L2998 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

· 133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin11 Dublin

· 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown Navan Meath

· 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle Wicklow

· 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

· 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

· 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

· 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

· 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Adare Limerick

· 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N17 Carrowclare Lavagh Sligo

· 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Link Road Cork Cork

· 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

· 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee Kerry

· 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Knocknaconnery Carrick-On-Suir Tipperary

· 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

· 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

· 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clare Street Limerick Limerick

· 72km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N71 Miles Clonakilty Cork

· 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn Dublin22 Dublin

· 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

· 142km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 An Carn Mór Thiar Órán Mór Gaillimh

· 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R755 Ashtown Or Ballinafunshoge Roundwood Wicklow

· 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R194 Moodoge Ballyjamesduff Cavan

· 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R293 Ballaghadereen Roscommon

· 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R712 Clifden Or Rathgarvan Clifden Kilkenny

· 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R458 Ballycorey Ennis Clare

· 92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the Dangan Road Tullamore Offaly

· 92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N62 Creggan Upper Athlone Westmeath

· 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare

· 138km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Platin Drogheda Meath

· 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N84 Ballydonnellan Corrandulla Galway

Afternoon UPDATE May 22

• 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

• 93km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

• 106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin15 Dublin

• 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin24 Dublin

• 82km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N5 Carrownageelaun Tulsk Roscommon

• 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

• 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Demesne Monasterevin Kildare

• 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

• 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R348 Deerpark Ballinasloe Galway

• 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R111 Mespil Road Dublin4 Dublin

• 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Davitt Road Dublin12 Dublin

• 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Old Airport Road Cloghran Dublin

• 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L2998 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Swords Road Dublin9 Dublin

• 133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin11 Dublin

• 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown Navan Meath

• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle Wicklow

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Adare Limerick

• 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N17 Carrowclare Lavagh Sligo

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee Kerry

• 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clare Street Limerick Limerick

• 72km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N71 Miles Clonakilty Cork

• 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn Dublin22 Dublin

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R755 Ashtown Or Ballinafunshoge Roundwood Wicklow

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R194 Moodoge Ballyjamesduff Cavan

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R712 Clifden Or Rathgarvan Clifden Kilkenny

• 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R458 Ballycorey Ennis Clare

• 92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the Dangan Road Tullamore Offaly

• 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare

• 138km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Platin Drogheda Meath

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N84 Ballydonnellan Corrandulla Galway

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N11 Bray Road Loughlinstown Dublin

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R772 Ballinameesda Upper Wicklow Wicklow

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N17 Corbally Claremorris Mayo

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Davidstown Barntown Wexford

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N72 Ballynadeige Lismore Waterford

• 133km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M4 Ardnamullan Clonard Meath

MORNING update May 22

• 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Monasterevin Kildare

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

• 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan

Gardaí, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority reminded motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to Slow Down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said: "We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits. While the vast majority of motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds. We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network".