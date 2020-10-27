Road closures and restrictions on busy Portlaoise roads start this week

The main thoroughfare through Portlaoise is set to be closed to traffic this week to facilitate roadworks.

Laois County Council will close James Fintan Lalor Avenue also the N80 from a point at the N80 Abbeyleix road roundabout to James Fintan Lalor roundabout and entrance James Fintan Lalor Avenue and from a point on the N80 MoneyballTyrrell Roundabout to James Fintan Lalor roundabout and R426 Timahoe road including the Kylekiproe exit.

The road will close on and/or between the following dates & times 7pm October 27 and 7am November 6.

Diversions will be put in place. MORE HERE

In parallel with the resurfacing, Laois County Council also advise that there will be road narrowing restrictions on Coote Street, also the N80, this week.

The restrictions will apply from Station Road to Market Square.

The restrictions will be in place from 8am to 6pm each day from October 27 to October 30

The restrictions will be in place to facilitate ducting works.

A traffic plan is in place. MORE HERE.