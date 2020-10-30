Halloween Stop Go for roadworks on busy Portlaoise road

Expect some traffic disruption and possible delays on a busy road into Portlaoise on Halloween.

Laois County Council has announced temporary traffic management arrangements on N80 Portlaoise, Mountmellick, Tullamore road at the Fairgreen, Portlaoise.

The council advises that stop and go boards will be in use on and/or between 8am and 5pm on Saturday, October 31.

Ironworks and road markings are being carried out.