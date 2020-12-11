Driver caught speeding out of Portlaoise in Abbeyleix direction on Slow Down Day

A motorist was clocked speeding out of Portlaoise on the old Cork Road in the direction of Abbeyleix and Durrow on National Slow Down Day.

Gardaí say the driver was travelling at 122km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N77 at Clonaddadoran which is located to the south of the M7 Togher Roundabout Portlaoise Laois

He was one of the 'notables' found to be over the limit during the first nine hours of National "Slow Down Day” which runs through December 11 and 12.

The police say GoSafe has checked the speed of 111,401 vehicles and detected 532 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable speeds include:

• 97km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road Waterford Waterford

• 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Commons Road Cork Cork

• 91km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow Cork

• 83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

• 99km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray Wicklow

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R352 Cloghleagh Ennis Clare

• 88km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

• 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R600 Corruragh Riverstick Cork

• 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N55 Ballykeeran Athlone Westmeath

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R162 Lisanisky Kingscourt Cavan

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R683 Knockboy Waterford Waterford

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R612 Knocknagore Crosshaven Cork

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N52 Ballycollin Lower Kilcormac Offaly

• 137km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn Dublin22 Dublin

• 82km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Powerstown Demesne Clonmel Tipperary

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee Kerry

• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R446 Bunnavally Athlone Westmeath

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R522 Appletown Feohanagh Limerick

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Baile Na Habhann Na Forbacha Gaillimh

• 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper Dublin22 Dublin

• 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 Elaghbeg Burnfoot Donegal

• 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 Dock Road Limerick Limerick

• 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Douglas Road Cork Cork

• 123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Lavey Stradone Cavan

• 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R417 Paudeenourstown Athy Kildare

• 122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballynagrumoolia Waterfall Cork

• 122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Clonaddadoran Portlaoise Laois

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Knocknaconnery Carrick-On-Suir Tipperary

• 72km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N76 Margarets Field Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R157 Bennetstown Dunboyne Meath

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L2228 Loughsallagh Clonee Meath

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Cappoge Dublin11 Dublin

• 70km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N68 Liscasey Lissycasey Clare

• 140km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N70 Ballymacandy Milltown Kerry

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N24 Springhouse Bansha Tipperary

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Carrigans Emyvale Monaghan

• 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N54 Cornecassa Demesne Monaghan Monaghan

• 92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N59 Knappaghmanagh Westport Mayo

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.