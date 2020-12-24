Bus Éireann issues Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions advice

Bus Éireann is advising customers of updated guidelines under Level 5 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 which will come into effect from Saturday 26 December, 2020 until Tuesday 12 January, 2021.

Under Level 5 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate at a capacity of 25% and Government advice for Level 5 restrictions is that public transport should be avoided.

The company says all travel should be limited within your own county, unless the travel is essential - that is for work (when not possible from home), education and other essential purposes. Capacity will be limited to 1 in 4 seats and passengers are advised that these seats should be reserved for essential workers, to observe capacity signage on board vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

Importantly, it adds, passengers are advised under no circumstance to use public transport if they are experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms, nor should public transport be used to travel to or from a Covid-19 testing centre.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date,” said Allen Parker, Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer.

“We are aware that increased restrictions can be frustrating for our passengers and we would like to take this opportunity to ask for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees, including our drivers and supervisors. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver essential public transport services to those who need to travel over the Christmas period and look forward to the continued support of our customers as we all work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Bus Éireann says it fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including; the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie