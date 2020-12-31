Dangerous roads in parts after overnight snow in parts and hard frost everywhere #Sneactha

Motorists are being warned of dangerous road conditions this morning after overnight snow in some counties and sub-zero temperatures in most of Ireland.

The AA says road temperatures fell well below zero and icy conditions have been reported in most areas this morning. Particular care is advised in the west and midlands. Keep this in mind if making essential journeys.

Aside from the danger posed by the weather, Level 5 travel restrictions are in place for the entire country until Sunday, January.

This means you should stay within 5km of your home, except to travel for work, education or other essential reasons.