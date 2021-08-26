Deadly warning about leaving dogs in cars during hot weather
Cars can be deadly for dogs in hot weather
Gardaí have advised motorists to never leave pets in parked cars during hot weather.
Officers said that parking in the shade or leaving windows open is not sufficient in high temperatures.
Gardaí said:
- The sun is out so it is important to remember to never leave your animal alone in a parked vehicle in the hot weather.
- Parking in the shade and leaving the windows cracked is not effective enough to cool the inside of a car.
- On a hot day, the inside of the car can reach fatal temperatures in under ten minutes.
- Dogs in particular are at risk because they cool themselves by panting.
- If the air becomes too hot, they are unable to regulate their body temperature.
- If you do see an animal locked in a car on a hot day, contact Gardaí or the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline at 0818 515 515.