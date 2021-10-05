Search

05/10/2021

Fancy Laois hotel ordered to take action to protect local motorists

killenard laois

Trucks avoiding ditch damage were pushing cars to the edge

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois County Council has had to tell a prestigious local hotel and other landowners to cut their hedges because of the damage to vehicles and the risk to cars in Killenard.

The issuing of a hedge cutting notice to The Heritage emerged after Cllr PJ  Kelly, Fine Gael, called on the local authority to act.

He tabled a motion at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

It called on the Council to get the Heritage Golf Resort in Killenard to cut back the ditch on the Portarlington to Ballybrittas road at Rathleash as large vans and lorries are keeping further out on the road to avoid mirror breakage.

Cllr Kelly said it is a safety issue. He said that when big vehicles move to the centre of the road, cars are pushed toward the ditches.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer told the September meeting that, in the interest of road safety, the Council had issued a hedge cutting notice to the appropriate landowners along this length of road.

