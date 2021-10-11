Gardaí appeal in investigation into death of good Samaritan at M7 crash scene

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the busy Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway which claimed the life of a man who was helping other crash victims.

Gardaí say the man died when knocked down on the northbound lane near Naas on Saturday, September 25.

"The two-car collision occurred at approximately 9.35pm between Junction 10 and Junction 9A. One car collided with the central median and a second car collided with the first vehicle.

"A male pedestrian, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries during the collision. It is understood the man exited his own vehicle to assist with the collision. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away," said a statement.

Gardaí say they believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision that have not yet come forward. They are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M7 northbound on the evening on Saturday, September 25 between 9pm and 10pm, and who may also have camera (dash cam) footage, is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.