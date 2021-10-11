Search

11/10/2021

Gardaí appeal in investigation into death of good Samaritan at M7 crash scene

Fatal at site of crash in northbound lane

M7 Cork, Dublin, Limerick motorway

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the busy Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway which claimed the life of a man who was helping other crash victims.

Gardaí say the man died when knocked down on the northbound lane near Naas on Saturday, September 25.

"The two-car collision occurred at approximately 9.35pm between Junction 10 and Junction 9A. One car collided with the central median and a second car collided with the first vehicle.

"A male pedestrian, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries during the collision. It is understood the man exited his own vehicle to assist with the collision. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away," said a statement.

Gardaí say they believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision that have not yet come forward. They are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M7 northbound on the evening on Saturday, September 25 between 9pm and 10pm, and who may also have camera (dash cam) footage, is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardai seek public's help to find teenage girl missing since August

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media