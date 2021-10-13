Trucks shaking Laois houses near busy Kilkenny to Kildare road

Trucks are shaking houses on the private slip road off the busy Kildare to Kilkenny N78 road through Laois.
It is one of the reasons why Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, called on Laois County Council to erect a ‘No HGV or heavy traffic sign’ on the slip road at Ballylinan.
“The trucks are shaking the houses,” she said at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
In response Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said the Council would arrange to install HGV straight ahead road markings and ‘Local Access Only’ signs on both the N78 and Aghanure Road approaches to this slip road.
Cllr Moran thanked the council for the commitment.
