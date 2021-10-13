Search

13/10/2021

Trucks shaking Laois houses near busy Kilkenny to Kildare road

lorry

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Trucks are shaking houses on the private slip road off the busy Kildare to Kilkenny N78 road through Laois.

It is one of the reasons why Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, called on Laois County Council to erect a ‘No HGV or heavy traffic sign’ on the slip road at Ballylinan.

“The trucks are shaking the houses,” she said at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

In response Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said  the Council would arrange to install HGV straight ahead road markings and ‘Local Access Only’ signs on both the N78 and Aghanure Road approaches to this slip road.

Cllr Moran thanked the council for the commitment.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media