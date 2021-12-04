Search

04 Dec 2021

'Tremendous work' by Laois Council Council on Wolfhill road

County Hall has been praised for repairs to a road in Wolfhill.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, congratulated the council after getting an update on repairs to the dip in the road and remove the blockages in the deep drains from the Ball Alley to the Booster Station in Wolfhill.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied.

“Laois County Council has recently carried out works along this stretch of road.  The open drains on both sides of the road travelling towards the Booster Station have now been cleared and the subsidence in the road has been repaired,” he said.

Cllr Fleming was generous in his praise.

“A very good job was done. It’s tremendous and has made a big difference,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in November.

