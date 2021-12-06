Search

06 Dec 2021

Laois Gardaí don't put up with Portlaoise parker

Laois Gardaí don't put up with Portlaoise parker

A driver who parked on a Portlaoise footpath despite the fact that it's free to park for up to 45 minutes in the town got no hope from local Gardaí this week.

Laois Gardaí took the opportunity to remind people of the local parking rules when highlighting the incident in a statement after the driver was fined on Saturday.

"Portlaoise Garda out and about this evening came across this vehicle parked up on the footpath in the town centre blocking footpath use. Driver engaged with and Fixed Charged Penalty Notice issued," the said.

Gardaí added that paid parking operates in Portlaoise from 8.30am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday. They say first 45 minutes of parking only if free. This free parking can only be availed of once in a 24 hour period.

The said that if your visit is for longer than 45 minutes, you are required to purchase a parking disc for a maximum period of two hours. All day parking is available in Council run car parks located at The Plaza, County Hall and Tower Hill.

The Gardaí concluded with the warning that fines will be issued for illegal parking on footpaths, double yellow lines, in disabled bays (without a valid permit), in loading bays etc.

