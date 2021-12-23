Banned Renault driver gets Christmas surprise from Laois garda

A driver decided to get behind the wheel in Laois got an unpleasant surprise when stopped by Gardaí in the run up to Christmas.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after the Laois Roads Policing Unit returned from patrol on Thursday, December 23.
The first misdemeanour committed that gardaí spotted when they stopped the Renault at Cappakeel, Emo was that it was being driven without tax. There were others.
"It got worse when the driver behind the wheel was discovered to be disqualified from driving," said a statement.
The Gardaí added that the motorist's vehicle was seized and Court appearance has been arranged for 2022.
