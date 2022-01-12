Verges set to be clipped at old Dublin road in Laois

Road passes the old Montague Hotel which is now a direct provision centre for asylum seekers
An overgrown stretch of the old Dublin Road between Ballybrittas and the former Montague hotel is set to be tackled by Laois County Council.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue on the R445 with the council at a recent meeting.
In reply, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Laois County Council has investigated this section of the road.
“The verge, where it has overgrown onto and is restricting the use of the hard shoulder, will be cut back early in the New Year,” he said.
The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District December meeting.
