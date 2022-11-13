Laois road to close next week

Laois County Council has announced plans to close a busy road next week.
The council will close said it will close the L63106 Kylekiproe Industrial Estate in Portlaoise “from a point: Junction with R426 (New Road) (Liam Fitzpatrick Tyres) To a point: Junction with L-63105 Kylekiproe Rd (Laois Shopping Centre).”
The closure will take place on Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 between 8am and 6pm.
Laois County Council said the closure is taking place in order to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: squinn@laoiscoco.ie wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie cooganplanthire@gmail.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.