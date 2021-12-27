Search

27 Dec 2021

Ireland's William O'Connor aims for bullseye at World Darts Championships

Limerick's William O'Connor aims for bullseye at World Darts Championships

Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Reporter:

Express Reporter

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor returns to action at the William Hill World Darts Championship in London on today, Monday December 27.

Cappamore man O'Connor scored an impressive 3-0 victory over England's Glen Durrant’s at Ally Pally on Wednesday last to set up a third round meeting with Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith on Monday afternoon.

The game is set the second one up on the afternoon session which gets underway at 12.30pm. The World Darts Championships is live on Sky Sports.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor took out a 170 finish in the opening leg of his second round match, before powering on to victory against three-time BDO world champion Durrant in his second round game on Wednesday.

O’Connor dropped just one leg against the former Premier League champion who was the 24th seed for the tournament. The Limerick man won the last eight legs of the match thanks to some excellent finishing. 

O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, had reached the second round of the 2021/2022 World Championship when overcoming US talent Danny Lauby.

The Limerick man's third round opponent, ninth seed Michael Smith, saw off Ron Meulenkamp impressively 3-0 to advance to the last 32 stage.

The World Championships run through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a total prizefund of stg£2.5 million. The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship features 96 players in all. The prestigious event, which is televised live on Sky Sports. The winner of the tournament will also also claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Monday, December 27

Schedule of Play

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Ross Smith v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Michael Smith v William O'Connor
Florian Hempel v Raymond Smith

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
James Wade v Vincent van der Voort
Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday, December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Steve Lennon v Mervyn King
Ryan Searle v Danny Noppert
Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Wednesday, December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Jose De Sousa v Alan Soutar
Dave Chisnall v Luke Humphries
Nathan Aspinall v Callan Rydz

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
1x Third Round
Gary Anderson v Ian White​
2x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Thursday, December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Saturday, January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1930 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday, January 2 (1930 GMT)
2x Semi-Finals

Monday, January 3 (2000 GMT)
Final

