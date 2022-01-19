Midlands champion boxer hosting 'safe space' exercise group in honour of Ashling Murphy

Champion boxer and Offaly native Grainne Walsh is planning an exercise event for women to "come together, exercise and socialise while feeling safe" this weekend in honour of murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out for a jog on the Grand Canal at Cappincur last Wednesday, sparking widespread grief and outrage across the country.

European boxing medallist Grainne will hosting a beginners boxing/fitness class in Tullamore Town Park this Saturday, January 22 at 11am. The park was the scene of a vigil, attended by more than 5,000 people, in memory of Ashling Murphy last Friday evening.

In a post on social media, Grainne said: "After the tragic events of this week, I think it is very important that we, as women, create a safe space to come together, exercise and socialise while safe as a group.

She said she was running this class "mainly to encourage females to feel safe and confident as we go about our daily lives."

The class will run for around 45 minutes to an hour and is open and free to people of any and all fitness levels.

While the event is free, an option to donate to one of the Women's Aid charities will be made available on the day.

"If the event is a success, I would be interested in making it a weekly get together for walks or runs," Grainne added.

You can message Grainne on Twitter HERE so she can have a rough estimation of numbers before Saturday.