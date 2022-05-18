Lost Man Utd wallet attracts more smart comments than owners in Laois

Smart comments were more forthcoming than owners when Gardai posted a lost Manchester United membership wallet online.
The wallet was posted on the social media pages of Laois Offaly Gardai as it had been discovered on the Abbeyleix Road in The Swan in Laois.
It’s being kept in Portlaoise Garda Station and many commentators are suggesting it may have been discarded given the Club’s recent form.
One comment suggests it was: “Dropped like the 3 points the[Sic] drop every week.” Another said: “I'd say meself lads ye can keep it, I doubt he lost it.”
Not all the comments were negative however with one stating: “Now there’s a man with taste.”
If the owner recognises the wallet they can contact Gardai in Portlaoise on 057 8674100.
