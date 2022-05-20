Historic occasion for Irish boxing as Broadhurst and O'Rourke win gold at World Championships

It was a historic day for Irish boxing on Thursday as both Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke won their IBA World Championship finals in Istanbul.

The victories meant it was one of the most successful occasions for Irish boxing ever. The duo have written themselves into the gold medal history books - only Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlon have had such success in finals.

Broadhurst and O'Rourke became the first Irish boxers to win gold medals at the same world championships, making it more special that it happened on the same day.

Broadhurst, who fought first on Thursday, came up against Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the light welterweight division decider. The Dundalk native looked assured throughout and won the contest 5-0.

O'Rourke stepped into the ring straight after Broadhurst's fight and faced off against Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique in the light middleweight division final. The Roscommon boxer, like her Irish counterpart, looked confident in the three-round battle and came out on top on in a 4-1 victory to give Ireland the double on a momentous day in Turkey.