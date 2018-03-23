Gardaí called to a 'situation' at a Portarlington school today

Gardaí were called to an incident today in Coláiste Iosagáin secondary school in Portarlington, on the Laois Offaly border.

The incident is believed to have occurred before lunch today Friday March 23.

The principal has said that no knife was involved.

Mr Seamus Bennett confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Gardaí were called.

"They sorted out a situation for us," he said.

Mr Bennett said there was "no knife and no-one injured".

"It was not a current pupil in the school. I want to quell the rumours that anyone was hurt, no-one was injured," the principal said.

The school on the Offaly side of the town has over 1,000 boys and girls from a wide catchment area of both Laois and Offaly.