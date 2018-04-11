Anyone for tennis? Portarlington Club season swings into action

Places are still available on the recently resumed coaching sessions at Portarlington Tennis Club.

Places still available for children aged 4 to 6 years which takes place on Tuesdays at 3.15pm.

Coaching for intermediate standard adults takes place on Tuesdays at 8pm. Beginner adults sessions take place on Fridays at 7pm.

Rackets are provided for beginner classes.

There are very few junior places available in other age groups.

The Club is now open for 2018 membership. You may try out our courts for a small fee if interested in joining our club. Membership gives you a key fob for access to the courts at any time.

Ring 087 1231135 if interested in coaching or membership.