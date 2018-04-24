No plan to improve road at 'obsolete' Water Treatment Plant in Laois

Road maintenance at an ‘obsolete’ Water Treatment plant in Laois is the responsibility of the landowners according to Laois County Council.

Senior Engineer at Laois County Council, Mr John Ormond, has said that the road leading up to the Water Treatment Plant at Ballymorris, Portarlington is not in the charge of the local authority.

“Maintenance is the responsibility of landowners/property owners using this access road.

“The Water Services Department currently has no plan to improve this road. This old water treatment plant is now obsolete and decommissioned and is no longer used by Laois County Council or Irish Water,” he said.

Mr Ormond was responding to a notice of motion tabled by Councillor Tom Mulhall at the recent Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Mulhall asked that Laois County Council improve the road surface on the road down to the water treatment plant.

"Old pump houses are left there going into dereliction. There is one resident on the road and a number of landowners, over the years this road would have got a lot of usage,” he said.

Cllr Mulhall asked that Mr Ormond provide background information and details on ownership of the site.

Irish Water confirmed to the Leinster Express that they never took over the Portarlington site.

“The site never transferred to Irish Water as the water treatment plant was decommissioned before Irish Water took over the responsibility for water services on 1 January 2014. It remains the responsibility of Laois County Council,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

