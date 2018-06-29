Irish Water update on water outage in Portarlington during heatwave

Homes in Portarlington experienced an unexpected water outage on Friday afternoon as the heatwave continues.

People across many areas of Portarlington were surprised that their water was gone and took to social media to share the locations where it was gone.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that the outage was due to a number of leaks repairs in the area.

"Irish Water and Laois County Council were repairing a number of leaks on the public network today which were reported by members of the public.

"To facilitate the work the water was turned off for a short period. The leaks are now repaired and the water supply is restored to customers," the spokesperson said.