Lego Brick World exhibition for Portarlington

A Lego Brick World exhibition will take place in Portarlington this Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8 in the Parochial Hall in The Square.

The exhibition is the work of Mark Pearson, a 19-year old student who is studying Product Design in Maynooth University. Mark has been collecting and building Lego for the past 10 years, and has in excess of 90 sets to date, with more always being added.

The exhibition is a charity event for Portarlington Parish.

It will take place from 10am to 6pm daily. Entry is €5 for an adult, €3 for a child/ student/oap and €15 for a family (2 adults +2 children), children under 3 are free and under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.