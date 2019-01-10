'Incredibly cheerful energetic bunch' of Laois students at Young Scientist Exhibition in Dublin

There is great excitement for students all across Ireland this week as they display their science projects at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in Dublin.

Six projects from Laois are in the main part of the competition with one from Portlaoise College and five from Heywood Community School.

However, the exciting competition isn't just about secondary school students - there is a Primary science fair too to get students involved from a young age.

Pupils from Presentation Primary School Portarlington enjoyed their day in Dublin with their project 'Can Computers Sing?'.

BT Young Scientist shared a picture of the class online and said they were an 'incredibly cheerful energetic bunch of students'.