Legal action threat hangs over developer of unfinished Portarlington apartments

An unfinished apartment block heading for dereliction in Portarlington is to be completed this year, the developer has said.

However if the block in The Glen, Kilnacourt is not cleaned up or finished off, they face legal action under the derelict sites act, the local authority has stated.

The apartment block was left incomplete in 2009, missing doors and windows, with scaffolding still in place.

Its poor condition has been a growing concern for Kilnacourt residents. Some objected to a planning application by the developer to build more houses on either side of it a year ago, but permission was granted anyway last August by the council.

The developer has told the council that work will start this year on both the block and the new houses.

Cllr Tom Mulhall got the update. He asked the council to tell the developer to “clean up and make safe the unfinished apartment block”, in a motion at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

“This block was built in the good times. There was further houses to be built either side. There has been deterioration, it is overgrown with leaves and trees and some windows were opened. It is unsightly for residents, they are getting up and looking at this all day. It is probably a health and safety issue now,” he said.

He said he hopes that the developer, who got several extensions to his planning permission, will seek no further extension.

Cllr Aidan Mullins seconded his motion.

“To be fair to Pat Fadden, he has been fairly proactive. The block is fenced off for public safety, with plans to finish it off. I hope he clears it up,” he said.

Senior Planner Angela McEvoy gave the update.

“The developer has indicated that they will be commencing work on the properties / apartment block in Spring 2019 at the earliest”.

In the meantime the planning authority is going to inspect the site and agree on a tidy up with the developer.

“It will be monitored for action under derelict sites if they do not progress on the planning approvals,” Ms McEvoy said.