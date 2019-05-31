Laois Men's Shed group helps new buddies with benches

Members of the Portarlington Men's Shed are looking out for the next generation with their clever buddy benches they recently made and gave to the local school.

Portarlington Men's Shed brought a number of local people together in order to create these benches.

In a post on social media, the Men's Shed said that members were delighted with this project.

They thanked those involved in bringing the buddy bench about.

“We were delighted to be able to make these buddy benches for the new boy's school.

"We wish them good fortune in their new premises. We would like to express our thanks to Fletchers Hardware for their generous contribution of the paint.

“Our thanks also to Bespoke Precision Engineering of Fisherstown who supplied the "Buddy Bench" template.

“A special mention too for Pamela Ní Bhealatúin who designed the template. A true community effort!” they said.

The buddy benches are painted in bright colours and they encourage children to sit together when they are in need of a friend.

St Patrick's BNS said that it is delighted with the new buddy benches: “We are absolutely delighted with the brand new Buddy

Benches that were kindly delivered to Scoil Phádraig by Portarlington's Mens Shed this morning. These add the perfect finishing touch to our fabulous playgrounds. Go Raibh Míle Maith Agaibh.”

