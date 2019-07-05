Portarlington's Triona Burbage sets out on challenge to raise €10,000 for injured jockeys

Every year, Triona along with her father Patrick partakes in an event to raise money for charity.

Most notably hosting a yearly climb of Croagh Patrick for Beaumont Hospital. This year, Triona is taking part in The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series for the Irish Injured Jockeys. This consists of a three-race series over five months at the Curragh, Cork and Leopardstown with the aim to raise a target figure of €10,000. Not only is it for a great cause but would also be fulfilling a lifelong dream of hers - to ride in a race!

From a young age Triona had a passion for horses. Her uncle Tommy always had racehorses throughout the years. At the weekends you would find her pottering around after him at the point to points and race meetings. As the years went on, she got the opportunity to spend summer months helping out on race yards which included Con Collins stable yard and James Burns with a family friend Martin Brew. She was always involved in horses whether it was hunting, showjumping or eventing. But as far as racing was concerned -she was hooked!

After graduating as a veterinary nurse and bioscientist in 2012 an opportunity arose to work at Mark Fahey Racing. She couldn't resist. Triona rides out 4/5 lots every morning and attends race meetings and sales when necessary. Over time, her work increased and she now helps out at Jarlath Fahey Racing when called upon.

As of today, not only is Triona stablehand at Mark Fahey racing, she is also proud owner of the racehorse 'Unlaoised' and proud member of the racehorse syndicate 'The Seven Chasers'.

In the evenings, Triona works in the family-run business in Portarlington. Her job involves the running of the pub, which has regular punters and racing enthusiasts.

In November 2017, she decided to set up the syndicate 'The Seven Chasers' to create a bit of excitement for the lads and to get them a couple of days out on the track. They currently have horses in training with Mark.

Triona's main target is to raise €10,000 for the Irish Injured Jockeys. She is very grateful to all the sponsors who have stepped up and kickstarted her fundraising campaign. Radley Engineering Ltd are set to be Triona's main sponsors for this year's Corinthian Challenge with generous support coming from Ladbrokes, Burbages Pub and Supermarket, Dominic Gorman Fruit and Veg and Gain Horse Feeds. And also to Celtic Equine and Fox Valeting for sponsoring gear for the day of the races.

Organisation of fundraisers to suit everyone are in full swing with the first taking place on Friday, July 5 kindly hosted by the Dublin Bar. A darts night with Irish World Dart finalist William O Connor. This event will be followed by a trip to Croagh Patrick on Monday, July 8 and a Karokee night in Burbages Pub on Friday, July 12.

Triona's first race is Sunday, July 21 at The Curragh Racecourse. Buses are been scheduled to leave Burbages to go and support Triona on this day.

Anyone wishing to join on the day can contact Triona directly or drop your name into Burbages supermarket or pub.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. To fundraise for The Injured Jockeys Fund would be very rewarding for me as since I started in the racing industry I have witnessed first hand the accidents that happen and how it affects the lives of the jockeys and their families.

“I am so lucky to have so much support behind me. My family, friends and the people of Portarlington have been so good to me and there is great excitement mounting now around the town as the first race is drawing closer. Mark Fahey and Jarlath Fahey and their ever supporting owners have been brilliant in giving me advice, allowing me to train and having access to horses. I believe we are all in this together and I want to bring everyone on this journey with me, there is no doubt we can have some fun along the way

“I am so thankful to my sponsors who are also good friends of mine. They have given so generously for such a worthy cause and I would encourage people to try and support each other as much as possible. It has really kicked off my fundraising campaign and for that I am grateful,” she says.

To follow Trionas journey and to keep an eye out on the fundraising events log onto www.corinthianchallenge.com/

You can also use this link to donate to Trionas Everyday Hero page on the internet.