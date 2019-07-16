Portarlington Run to Remember for Sandra Carr and all loved ones who have died

The community in Portarlington and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to honour and remember loved ones who have passed away at a special event organised in memory of a local woman who was a huge part of the community.

The Portarlington Run to Remember is a 5 km walk or run that is open to everyone. The event is organised for loved ones to be remembered in a special way by coming together.

The committee at Portarlington Community Centre created this event after the sad passing of their colleague Sandra Carr. She passed away in 2015 after battling cancer and is fondly remembered by all who knew her at the centre.

In May 2018, Portarlington Community Centre named a room in her honour and the Run to Remember is another honourary event that everyone can get involved with.

The run/walk will take place on Sunday, September 8 starting and finishing at Portarlington Community Centre and with huge local support, it is expected to be a great family morning.

This event is dedicated to Sandra and is an event where the community come together at the end of the walk to celebrate all those loved ones who have passed with the Remembrance Slide Show.

Proceeds from the event will go to local specialist palliative care and Portarlington Community Centre. Entry fee is €10 adults, €5 junior and €20 family. Everyone is encouraged to go along and make it a family event, buggies are welcome.

Registration for the walk/run is at 9:00 am on Sunday, September 8 at the centre.

