Money promised for bog lake development on Laois Offaly border

A manmade lake in a dug out Bord na Móna bog on the Laois Offaly border could be in line for grant support in 2020 from Laois County Council.

Derryounce Bog was created in 1995, beside a larger lake, Lough Lurgan, and surrounded by woodlands and bog.

The site is leased to Portarlington Community Development Association. Walkways were added by them after they got a grant of €64,500 in 2016.

It is now a wildlife sanctuary and popular local amenity, while anglers keep the lakes stocked for fishing.

However the committee has struggled since to get funding, says Cllr Aidan Mullins from Portarlington.

“I would like Laois County Council to be more proactive on Derryounce. The majority of it is in Offaly but a lot is in Laois, including the trailhead. The committee is struggling to get funding from any quarter. They are being rejected. Offaly should be more proactive as well,” he said at the July council meeting.

Gerry Murphy is Head of Finance.

“In 2020 we will include it under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. We see Derryounce as next for funding.”