Action demanded due to traffic speeding near big Laois Offaly school

Action is demanded to slow speeding traffic near Portarlington's secondary school by a local county councillor.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick highlighted the problem on the road at Kilmalogue. He claims it is a safety risk for Coláiste Íosagáin secondary school which is attended by more than 1,000 students. He says residents also want measures taken.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said local residents and parents are all very concerned about safety at this very busy location on the R420 route.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said the traffic lights located on Patrick Street could be relocated to this junction as the boy's school is now closed.

"Along with this, a raised pedestrian crossing needs to be put in place to slow down the traffic and this would greatly support a

safer crossing for all pedestrians.

"I will be strongly following up on this issue with Offaly County Council to provide the safety measures required to ensure nobody is seriously injured or killed at this junction," said the Offaly councillor.

He said has raised the issue again with Offaly County Council. He wants traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing to reduce the speed and make safe the crossing.