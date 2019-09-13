Work set to begin on 64 house development in Laois town after 13 year wait

Work looks set to begin on a development of 64 houses in a big Laois commuter town, 13 years after the initial planning application was granted.

The updated plans for the development, which will be located on Bog Road in Portarlington, have been given the green light by Offaly County Council. It will have a mix of two, three and four-bed houses.

Planning permission had originally been granted to Paul Mitchell to build 66 units on the site in 2006 and subsequently planning permission was extended twice.

The latest updated plans, submitted by Smart 2 Management Ventures in April this year, will now see 64 houses built on the site with the plans having been approved by the local authority.

Associated signage, site works, street lighting and landscaping has also been approved as part of the plan. The updated plans were submitted in April this year.

