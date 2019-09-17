Portarlington Men's Shed to create cosy recreation room

Portarlington Men's Shed has produced a huge amount of wooden bird boxes, bat boxes and bug hotels this summer, but they are eager to attract new members who have no desire to use a hammer.

The club is low on members but hopes to bring in more this winter.

Melvin Rochford is one of the members.

“We have a kitchen and a workshop at our base in the old Fire Station. There is a third room though and we are going to refurbish it as a rec room, for things like darts.

“We want the message to go out that if you are at a loose end, fed up, getting under the wife's feet, come down to us. You don't have to be good with your hands,” he said.

“There is always a cup of coffee here and maybe a biscuit. There is no membership fee, no bosses, you don't have to attend every meeting. We have fun, a chat, maybe get something off our chests,” he said.

They were delighted to make the dozens of nature homes, after being requested to do so by Laois County Council, for Portarlington Tidy Towns group. They recently made Buddy Benches too for the new boys school.

They are now making the jumps for the upcoming charity ride out in aid of local schoolgirl Saoirse Ryan who is awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

Read more on that story here.

“We made a bench too which is on Station Road now so anyone waiting for a bus or whatever can rest," Melvin said.

They are happy to offer their skills for the good of the community.

“We don't make anything for profit. So if any residents association wants a bench, if they provide the materials we are happy to do something good for the community. It's a win win for us too, it feels good to be contributing for the good of Portarlington,” Melvin said.

He thanked Port Pharmacy for donating a first aid kit, and Laois Partnership for a recent donation used to buy a new saw. Call the club on 0867360911 or 083493649.

They meet on Monday and Thursday mornings 10.30am to 1pm and Wednesday evening 6.30 to 9pm.