No footpath from train station in Portarlington for countryside walkers

A new footpath has been requested to be laid from Portarlington train station out towards the countryside for leisure walkers.

The path would be used by walkers says Cllr Tom Mulhall.

“It would come from the top of the hill at the train station to Corrig Wood. It’s a popular walk area. There is a wide grass margin it’s ok in summer but from now on it gets very mucky,” he said.

Cllr Mulhall said that the path would need three new streetlights also to light up a dark ssection before Corrig.

“It’s a very scenic area, this would very much enhance it,” he said.

He tabled a motion requesting the footpath at the September meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

Cllr Aidan Mullins seconded it and said he previously requested a path but was told there was no money.

“There is a wide grass verge, it’s a couple of hundred metres, it’s ready to go,” he said.

The reply from Laois County Council senior engineer Philip McVeigh is that the council will review the proposal in terms of funding required and the available budget.