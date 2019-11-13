WATCH: Laois couple who survived cancer and now help others

Sadie and Tom from Portarlington, Laois have shared their inspirational story about how they both survived cancer.

The married couple are now volunteer drivers for the Irish Cancer Society who made the above lovely video.

Tom, a golfer with Portarlington Golf Club, survived prostate cancer in 2012 and Sadie survived an unknown cancer diagnosis in 2013.

Today they are cancer free and volunteer to give back to the community which helped them during their cancer experience.

"I knew what she was going through, she went through hell for a while and she had it an awful lot worse than I had it," said Tom.

My friend told me I'm nearly back to myself now. I asked why and she said 'I heard you singing and you haven't sung in ages'. the things that keep me smiling are family and friends, sunshine and life," said Sadie.

"I just hope that I'm healthy and have my wits about me," said Tom.

The Irish Cancer Society's freephone is 1800 200 700