Portarlington meeting to plan action on climate crisis

A public meeting to discuss local climate action takes place in Portarlington, Laois tonight.

The meeting is organised by Climate Action Portarlington, a group that formed only last August in response to the global climate crisis and has rapidly gained followers on Facebook for their friendly informative posts.

Their members include Sinead O'Reilly, Eve Daly and Sarah Heaney.

“We are small group of local Port people. Like many others, we are worried about what we are hearing and reading about. We are not experts, we are interested in seeing how we can support each other locally to make the changes and choices we need to make for climate action. When a lot of people commit to doing small things, we can begin to make a difference,” said Sinead.

“Hearing about the damage we are doing to our planet can be frightening for people. We wish to help channel some of tha anxiety into empowering people to do what they can do, to help make positive change,” said Eve.

“If we can inspire each person in Port to commit to just one change; 8,000 acts of change in one community will make a big difference in our future,” Sarah added.

They have as special guest speaker Jack O'Neill, a 5th year student at Coláiste Iosagáin who was selected by An Taisce to represent Ireland as a Climate Ambassador and attended the recent UN Youth Climate Summit in New York.

“Jack O’Neill is an inspirational young man living in our town who is serious about what is needed to be done. We are sure people will be inspired by his trip to the UN, rubbing shoulders with Mary Robinson and other work he is involved in nationally,” said Sinead.

The meeting will be in Portarlington Library tonight Wednesday November 27 from 6pm to 7pm. Ideas will be shared and welcomed. Email climateactionport @gmail.com