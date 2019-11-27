Portarlington painter has a prize that will help him and you to help the homeless

If you would like the chance to have a complete room of your choice professionally painted in time for Christmas for €10 while helping a homeless charity at the same time then this could be for you.

Portarlington based painter and decorator Ciarán Phillips of LIj Painting wants to help raise funds for Feed Our Homeless and came up with a unique raffle.

Feed Our Homeless operates regular soup kitchens and outreach services in Dublin feeding hundreds of people each day, many of whom are young children. The charity has a strong support system in county Laois.

Mr Phillips was a first responder with Portarlington First responders for two years and he is an active member of Portarlington Tidy Towns.

“There are only 500 tickets available for this prize and they are only €10 each," he told the Leinster Express.

"If your ticket is the lucky one I will paint a room of your choice from top to bottom. If you pick the kitchen for example this will include your ceiling, walls, doors, skirting’s, architraves, radiators along with your kitchen presses.

“If you choose the hall, stairs and landing then this will also include your staircase along with everything else. The sitting-room will include your fireplace and varnishing a wooden floor if you have one, it’s a complete re-vamp of an entire room. It doesn’t matter where the winner lives because I will travel to anywhere in Ireland.” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Feed Our Homeless Tony Walsh thanked the tradesman.

“It’s a fantastic idea. Everyone looks to get their houses painted for Christmas. The funds raised from the raffle will make a huge difference to our charity and will allow and help our fantastic team to continue with our seven days a week services throughout Christmas and during the cold winter period.”

The prize is estimated to be worth €1,500 between labour and materials.

Tickets are still available by logging onto goraffleit.com/raffle/feed-our-homeless-christmas-appeal and the raffle will take place on Facebook when the tickets have been sold.

Feed Our Homeless is in current need of donations of sleeping bags, tents, warm coats, clothing underwear and socks for men and women along with hats, scarves and gloves. If you can help out contact Tom Duffy in Portlaoise through his Facebook page or on 087 627 1309 or contact Feed Our Homeless directly.