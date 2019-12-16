Glorious Portarlington spring in store thanks to 5,000 Operation Daffodil

A glorious 5,000 daffodils are set to put a spring in the step of Portarlington when the winter blows away thanks to the Operation Daffodil mounted by Portarlington Tidy Towns and local businesses.

The Dublin Road Business Park and Jamestown Cladding have teamed up with the Laois Offaly community's Tidy Towns volunteers to complete the second phase of 'Operation Daffodil'.

David Maher is a local businessman and member of Portarlington Tidy Towns.

"In 2018 we planted 3,000 daffodil bulbs along the Lea road. This year with the support of Jamestown Cladding we have completed the project by planting an additional 5,000 bulbs over the last number of weeks.

"We have now landscaped and planted bulbs along a 650m section of grass margin on the main Dublin Road into Portarlington. We are very lucky to also have the had the support of John Carey of the 'TheGardenShop.ie' (an online seller of garden products) who came on board to supply the 200kgs of Daffodils at cost price," he said.

Mr Maher continued that Operation Daffodil adds to big changes for the better in Port.

"We have seen great improvements in Portarlington over the last 12 months - especially the opening of the wonderful new boy's primary school has given a great lift to the town. On the Lea Road we had the great advantage of having an avenue of wonderful mature trees which were planted by John O'Kane of Portarlignton Tidy Towns some 20 years ago.

"This final stage of planting the bulbs took about two weeks of work and hopefully it will be enjoyed by locals and visitors a like each springtime for years to come," concluded Mr Maher.