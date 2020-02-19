Bad parking to get coffee in Laois town 'destroying' residents' green

Badly parked cars are "destroying" a residential green in a Laois town to buy their coffee in a recently opened chain.

Portarlington councillor Aidan Mullins wants Laois County Council to find a solution to stop people parking near a coffee shop opened last summer at a supermarket in the town.

He has tabled a motion on it to the February meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

"That Laois County Council put measures in place at Rosecourt Estate in Portarlington to prevent vehicles parking on the green area".

"This is across from SuperValu and Costa Coffee. There are inadequate spaces so people are driving onto the green, destroying the area that residents are trying to keep looking well," he said.

I believe that SuperValu is looking at additional parking but residents would like physical measures," he said.

He said that this may be shrubs and flowerbeds rather than bollards and wooden stakes which he said "don't look well".

The reply from Laois County Council is as follows.

"Laois County Council is aware of the ongoing challenge of vehicles parking along this area. We are reviewing options to prevent vehicles parking," they said.

the councillor said he will liaise with area engineer John Griffin.