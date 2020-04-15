Two Laois children have written a massive thanks to Covid-19 frontline staff

A Laois brother and sister have sent a huge message to the frontline staff working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chloe, 13, and Jordan, 12, Doyle in Portarlington, got creative with chalk in their driveway to say a big thank you.

"We thank the front liners for all their hard work," they wrote out.

The photo was sent into the Leinster Express by their proud uncle Greg Doyle, with their mam Sonia Doyle also very proud of their thoughtfulness.

"They wanted to thank the Gardaí, Ambulance, Fire, Army, HSE, also everyone who have been staying in with the guidelines," Greg said.