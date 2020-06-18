Masterplan published to turn Portlarlington's People's Park into a green diverse oasis

Portarlington's Peoples Park could be transformed into a biodiverse oasis under a masterplan drawn up for Laois County Council and published this week.

Under the plan which has a five-year implementation target, the Park would get wildflower meadows, an adventure woodland trail, a riverside meadow, a central plaza focal point, an overhauled playground as well as new access to the River Barrow.

The plan presented to county councillors at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District by Ann Marie Maher of Laois, Sports and Leisure Officer, in Laois County Council this week.

The plan was prepared by Green Pine Consultants had had input from the Portarlington Community Development Association.