Portarlington crossing in ‘totally wrong location’

The pedestrian crossing on Portarlington’s Link Road is in the “totally wrong” location and must be moved, a councillor has demanded.

Cllr Aidan Mullins recently called on Laois County Council to re-locate the pedestrian crossing on the Link Road closer to the entrance to the People’s Park.

He asked, “It’s in the totally wrong location. I know there are plans to upgrade that link road in 2020. Can it not be included in that?”

Director of services Gerry Murphy reiterated a written reply from the council’s road’s section which said that no further funding is available in the 2020 maintenance budget for roads.

However, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer said resurfacing work is being carried out as part of the 2020 programme so the location of the pedestrian crossing’s location could be considered.