Footpath to be considered for Portarlington's busy road

A new footpath will be considered for Portarlington on the Edenderry Road, according to Laois County Council.

Cllr Aidan Mullins called on Laois County Council to install a footpath from McMahon’s Builders providers to Slí na Móna estate on the Edenderry Road.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing.

“Existing kerbing and road drainage are in place at this location which would facilitate a new footpath. I will arrange to meet to determine the suitability of this location for a new footpath,” he said.

Cllr Mullins said the stretch runs for around 30 or 40 metres.

Meanwhile, Mr McVeigh also promised that road markings are set to be refreshed in Portarlington. The engineer, replied in writing to Cllr Aidan Mullins who called for single and double yellow lines to be refreshed as well as stop lines and lines at pedestrian crossings.

Mr McVeigh told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District that the lines would be refreshed over the coming weeks.