Flooding forces closure of busy Portarlington road to close for a month

A stretch of a busy road in Portarlington which serves the town's secondary school is set to close for almost all of August in an effort to tackle flooding problems.

The Bog Road in Portarlington (White Heart Lane) will close from the junction with the L501154-1 to 100m past the turn/bridge upon the L-5015-1 towards Portarlington. It will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists during this period.

Offaly County Council says the road will be closed from August 3 until August 28 with local diversions in place.

A traffic management plan will be available on the Offaly County Council website ahead of works commencing.

The road is being closed to facilitate emergency flood relief works and Offaly County Council says it regret any inconvenience to motorists.