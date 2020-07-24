‘She feels it beating in her chest’ - new heart for young Laois mother

A young Laois mother of three has received the lifesaving gift of a new heart, after waiting in hope and near isolation in her hospital bed in Dublin for the past seven months.

Denise Geoghegan, 39, from Portarlington received her heart transplant in the early hours of Tuesday morning July 14.

She was expected to need two to three days of ventilated sleep but the strongwilled Denise was awake after only five and half hours, and giving the thumbs up for a photo.

Her husband Emmett gave an update to the Leinster Express six days into her amazing recovery.

“She is doing brilliantly. She is making brilliant strides, she is up walking around the ward.

“You can see the colour back in her face now, she has unbelievable energy. One of the first things she told me was that she could feel the heart beating, jumping in her chest,” he said.

“She is very sore because she got a collapsed lung after the operation, they say it's nothing to worried about, that it mends itself.

“I was chatting with the doctors on Saturday evening. We were told it would be three to four weeks before she could come home, but the way things are going she could be home by the end of next week,” a delighted Emmett said.

Denise had had just 10% heart function before the transplant, due to cardiomyopathy which was diagnosed last Christmas.

She has spent most of the time since in near isolation in her room in the Cardiac Unit in the Mater hospital, to protect her from infection and monitor her as she was on such strong medication that it could potentially have caused other organs to fail.

Her ordeal was made incredibly more difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic when she relied on video calls to talk to her beloved three sons Curtis, 20, Corey, 15, and Caeden, 7, with only brief visits by Emmett permitted.

All except Caeden have been allowed in to see Denise since the operation, but she hopes to be home in time to celebrate Caeden's 8th birthday in August.

“The boys and all our families are over the moon, Caeden has a spring in his step I haven't seen in seven or eight months. She is not rushing home, we will take it in baby steps, another couple of weeks won't make a difference,” he said.

The house will have to be as sterile as possible and so sadly they will be looking for a new home for their bichon frise dog Max,5.

“That will be the killer part, we hope Denise's parents will be able to take him,” he said.

The community fund to support the family has been a huge help financially over their ordeal.

“The whole of Portarlington and Bracknagh, I can't thank them enough, people were even coming up to me in the streets wishing us well ,” he said.

Hours after the surgery, Emmett had told the Leinster Express there were lots of tears and joy at the news yesterday and reports that the operation went well.

He was with Denise on the Monday evening in her room in the Mater Cardiac Unit when they got the news that there was a heart available.

It was only the third possible match since she went into hospital last Christmas, and she had not been suited to take the first two.

“We were absolutely ecstatic. We just hugged each other and started roaring crying, I haven't stopped since,” Emmett said last Tuesday.

Tense hours followed as they waited together to hear if the heart would match.

“We got the word at 20 to 1 that it matched perfectly and she went down for the operation. My knees nearly went watching her go but she was as calm as anything. I don't know a stronger person than her,” he said.

The operation took five hours and Emmett got to see Denise afterwards.

“She was sleeping peacefully and ready to come home,” he said.

He finally went home at 10am this morning. He had told their two older boys Curtis and Corey last night about the heart, but only told their youngest son Caeden, 7 when he got home.

“He came into my bed roaring crying too,” Emmett said.

He thanks everyone who has supported them.

“A massive word of thanks for both my family and Denise's. They have been brilliant for me and the boys throughout, and one last massive thank you to both my sisters and Denise's best friend Mary Mullhall, thank you again,” Emmett said.

He had a special thanks for the family of the donor.

“A massive massive thanks to the donor family from all of us for giving Denise this second chance, thank you so much,” Emmett said.

He urges people to consider having a donor card and letting their loved ones know their wishes.

“Please consider organ donation. We've waited so longand now Denise has a new lease of life,” Emmett said.

A Gofundme.ie fundraiser to help the family has raised over €20,000. See it here.

See www.ika.ie for information on becoming an organ donor.