Long running Laois boutique is closing its doors for good

A popular boutique in Portarlington that has been serving customers from Laois, Offaly and further afield has taken the difficult decision to close its doors.

Fifty Seven Boutique has been in business in the town for 17 years but will now cease trading after the announcement of a wide ranging regional lockdown for Laois, Offaly and Kildare on Friday.

The owners, Mary and Jenny Miller, released the following statement this Monday morning August 10 explaining the reasons why they have taken this difficult decision.

"As we all know, changes to our society, our personal lives and our businesses have been happening at a rate deemed impossible by many just a few short months ago. With the situation now all the more difficult for those of us residing in Laois, Offaly and Kildare."

"Today we are announcing some changes we have decided to introduce as we plan and work towards a new and better future for Fifty Seven. Our Portarlington store will be closing down. This will allow us to devote more of our energies to developing our online store and also ensure that the service offered in our stores in Durrow and Athy remain exceptionally high.

They say a closing down sale now started will be held in complete compliance of all public heath guidelines.

"I wish to finish by thanking the people of Portarlington for 17 years and all the great friends I have made along the way.

"To Ber and Margaret, a huge thank you for your hard work, loyalty and support. Seventeen years of hardwork and continuous effort has allowed us to build the business into something we are extremely proud of. As we now look to the future we are excited to bring the same honesty and integrity to our business we always have, and ensure we continue to offer our customers the products and service they know and trust from Fifty Seven Boutique stores in Athy, Durrow and on our online store. - Mary and Jenny"