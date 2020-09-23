Laois schoolgirl braves the big chop for children's charity

A little Laois girl has had her beautiful long hair chopped short, to donate to Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss. See www.littleprincesses.org.uk

Zoe Rowe, aged 9 from Portarlington had been growing her hair as long as she could during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last Tuesday September 22 she bravely faced the scissors at Fitzy Dees in Portarlington, and had it ten inches of it cut off. The hair will now be posted off to the Little Princess Trust in the UK.

"I wanted to help people that have hair loss from cancer and other conditions," a kind Zoe told the Leinster Express.

I felt happy after it was cut, and it's also nice to help some children," she said.

She is now sporting a bouncy bobbed hairstyle, much to the compliments of everyone in her class at Presentation Primary School in Portarlington.

"I went into school this morning with my hood up and when I took it down everyone said it was so pretty," she said.

They chose the Little Princess Trust because they accept hair which is over 7 inches long and Zoe could give 10 inches.

Zoe is a daughter of Jennifer Lynch and Stephen Rowe.

"We are very proud of her. Her sister Cody in 6th class is thinking of getting it done now. Years ago when we cut our hair it all went in the bin. It would be great if more people donate, I know they are looking especially for red hair," Jennifer said.

She thanked Fitzy Dees for taking good care of Zoe and giving her some curls for her new style.

There's another bonus to Zoe's kind deed.

"We can get out the door to school quicker now in the mornings," said Jennifer.