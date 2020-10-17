Help to make Portarlington outshines Covid-19 this Christmas

The Portarlington Christmas Tree Committee will be unable to do their annual door to door collection to make the town sparkle due to Covid 19,

However, the committee is committed to ensuring the town's tree outshines the cloak of Covid. To guarantee a festive atmosphere, money is still needed.

"The reason donations are needed is to cover operational costs, which include insurance, electricity, maintenance etc. 2020 brings the 35th Christmas Tree to Portarlington, and this year needs to be the brightest by far!," says the committee.

The collection will be a virtual one this year.

"You can donate to their Go Fund Me page so we can Light Up Portarlington this Christmas. You can also donate at Brian Whelan electrical and Portarlington Credit Union," say the committee.

