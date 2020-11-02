Have your say on the Portarlington Regeneration plan for the Laois Offaly town

The people of Portarlington are being asked for their views on what they want for the town as work gets underway on a plan for the regeneration of the second biggest town in Laois which shares a border with Offaly.

Downey Planning has been commissioned by Laois County Council to prepare a Portarlington Regeneration Strategy for the local authority.

To prepare the plan Laois County Council invites the public to make submissions or observations to the pre-draft stage of the plan.

The council says views in relation to improved connectivity with points of interest in both on both Laois and Offaly sides of the town will be welcomed.

Submissions can be made via e-mail to portregen@laoiscoco.ie

You can email your contacts to the same address if you wish to speak with Downey Planning by phone about your ideas.

Written submissions can be made to the Senior Planner, Planning Department, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, JFL Avenue, Portlaoise, Co Laois R32 EHP9

Observations must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, November 20, 2020.