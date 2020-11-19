Big day for Treacy family as new Portarlington business opens

Today Thursday November 19 marks a new chapter for Laois couple Gillian and Ronan Treacy, who bravely fronted a national Road Safety Authority media campaign against drink driving after the death of their little son Ciarán.

The couple have opened the first section of their new interiors shop in their home town of Portarlington.

Their business will employ up to 15 people and is repurposing an iconic large shop on the Main Street that had stood vacant for some years. Read our interview with Gillian here.

While Covid-19 restrictions mean the main shop cannot yet open, their high end café is now open for take away customers. They also offer a qualified barista serving their own blend of organic coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

"Today is the day!! We are opening the doors of our Café at 12pm (take away service). Our amazing chef Noreen is in her element baking beautiful cakes, buns, breads and delicious treats while our other staff members are putting the final touches to the Café. We look forward to welcoming you to Hummingbird Café ! Gillian & Ronan"

The new shop has been warmly welcomed by local businesses and customers.

"Brilliant news guys - can't wait until you're open and bring much needed business to the main street," one supporter said.